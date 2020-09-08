AFTER a break of more than six months, York Minster’s popular Evensong services return this week.
The services will return tomorrow, with the first of three world premiere performances of new music specially commissioned for the Minster.
Robert Sharpe, director of music at York Minster, said: “It is exciting that the Minster’s singers and musicians will return to premiere exceptional new music from such renowned choral composers.”
Tomorrow, the choir will perform a new song by Cornish composer, Becky McGlade.
Seating capacity for worship will be greatly reduced to allow for safe social distancing.
Reservations will not be required for Evensong services on weekdays. The service has also been moved from the Quire to the Nave, which can currently accommodate 180 people.
Tickets for services are free of charge.