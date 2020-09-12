All together now - 'awww..!'

They say we're a nation of animal lovers. And who could doubt it looking at these three?

We've been asking readers to send us photos and stories about their pets. You've been more than happy to oblige. And from the dozens of entries we have received already, we've chosen this threesome to kick off our new 'pet of the week' column.

Ozzie Moon the pug has that 'aww'-factor in spades. And he's great with babies and small children, too, says proud owner Carole Holliday, from Acomb."He enjoys everybody’s company," Carole says. "He loves children - he enjoys being stroked and poked by them, he never gets cross. My baby granddaughter can lie on the floor and he goes to protect her, and licks her as though she's his own puppy."

Ozzie is more than a friend to just the children, though - he's also Carole's best friend. "He loves to greet us when we arrive home, listens to me and is a good companion," she said. "He’s always there for me. He’s just perfect!"

Saffie the Bengal Cat may be tiger-striped. But she has a cute side, too.

"She's a cuddly diva," says owner Danielle Bellerby of Acomb, who has had Saffie for three years. "Saffie’s favourite thing is when we get home from work - she is so happy to see us and very vocal! She rolls on her tummy for a tickle!" What a big softie...

And then there's Millie: one of those pooches who is all innocence - until your back is turned. And then she has a tendency to get into mischief...

The one-year-old cavapoochon (that's a cross between a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, a poodle and a bichon frise) certainly has pet appeal, says owner Louise Rudd, from Derwenthorpe.

"She's the type of dog that people who don't like dogs love," Louise said. "She's super friendly and wants to say hello to everyone she meets. She gets lots of stares when we're out and people coming to meet her!"

But while she can appear the picture of innocence, Millie also has a mind of her own.

"She's a determined little lady!" Louise said. "She's managed to escape from her harness several times now, and nobody understands how as it's very well fitting on her.

"I went into a shop and left her outside in the car with my mum. She managed to get out of her harness and leap out of the car window in one swoop, then run across the car park into the shop where I was. My mum said she'd never have believed it if she hadn't seen it happen!"

We'll be featuring more of your pets each week: so don't worry if yours isn't in the newspaper this week.

Meanwhile, if you want to nominate your pet, simply fill in our simple online form here