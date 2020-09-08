THE UK’s biggest pink fundraiser is set to be held next month to support the Breast Cancer Now charity.
Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink day, to be held on October 23, helps the charity to continue breast cancer research and make life-changing care happen, through the vital funds that are raised by people across York each year.
Addie Mitchell, of the charity, said: “Without this fundraising, we cannot continue to be here for people affected by breast cancer.
“If there was ever a time to find that pink top, grab that pink tie or pink tutu, the time is now.”
Fundraisers can register at wearitpink.org