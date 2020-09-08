GET a meal at a top York restaurant for £5 - as part of a week long festival that’s returning in a matter of weeks.

After a successful event in March, York Restaurant Week is coming back for a second time this year, running from October 12-18.

York Restaurant Week is organised by The York Business Improvement District (York BID) and was set up to encourage people to eat out during a quieter time of year.

Diners can choose from offers ranging from afternoon tea to a full three course dinner. It’s a great opportunity for those who work in the city to try different places at lunchtime, or an affordable way for families and friends to dine out together.

All the offers will be online a couple of weeks before the event starts, including details of all participating venues and fixed price menus of either £5, £10, £15 or £20. There is no limit to the amount of offers they can access, and vouchers are completely free to download.

BID Business Manager, Chris Bush co-ordinates the event. He said: “We had an extremely successful event in March, with over 9,000 vouchers downloaded from the website, with a monetary value of £107,625. Some businesses asked us to consider running this event twice a year, and with the hardships that covid has brought to the hospitality sector, we are pleased to be in a position to do so.”

The event forms part of the Taste of York activities celebrating the great food producers and hospitality of Yorkshire and supports the city’s wider marketing recovery strategy formulated by City of York Council and being implemented by Make It York.

Applications are open now for levy paying bars, café’s, restaurants, pubs, hotels and street food vendors to get involved. Over 60 businesses participated in March. Businesses can register at www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk/apply

To take advantage of the offers, diners visit www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk