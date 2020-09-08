A YOUNG girl from York has been taking on a challenge on her scooter to support a charity helping her great-grandma in hospital.
Phoebe Robinson, 2, has been riding her scooter everyday for the last two weeks to raise money for the Friends of the Leeds Centre for Leukaemia, Lymphoma and Myeloma charity in Leeds.
Her great-grandmother, Muriel Batchelor, is currently being treated at St James’ Hospital in Leeds for Leukaemia.
Phoebe decided that she wanted to do something to support her grandma, raising £1,500 in the process, smashing her £1,000 target.
On behalf of Phoebe, her family said: “Your donations, kind words and sharing our story has meant so much to our family.
“Thank you to everyone who has backed us all the way.”
The donation page remains open at: https://bit.ly/3lYJnE5
