A CHARITY for homeless people in York has been handed a £14,000 cash boost from a local housebuilder.
Barratt Developments Yorkshire East, has supported its ‘Charity of the Year’, youth homeless charity Safe and Sound Homes (SASH) by taking part in the Lap of Yorkshire Challenge.
Staff at the housebuilder took part in the challenge during the month of July, with 13 teams across various departments participating.
Managing director, Daniel Smith, who took part in the challenge, said: “The lap of Yorkshire brought us together virtually, whilst also raising much-needed funds to help support and prevent youth homelessness across the region.”
Each team, with up to five members of staff, aimed to run, walk or cycle 450 miles before the end of the month.
Cumulatively, the teams completed over 8,889 miles throughout July.
Emma Bracegirdle, community fundraiser at SASH, said: “It’s great to be able to raise awareness and funds to assist us in tackling youth homelessness.”