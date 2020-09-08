A POPULAR pizzeria in York has thrown open its doors again - with free drinks for diners this month.
Pizza Express has reopened its River House restuarant on Lendal Bridge.
A local staple since 1995, the restaurant which was once a Victorian gentleman’s club is now welcoming back dine-in and dine out customers.
For the month of September, same household groups will get a free drink with every main.
The restaurant's safety measures include a more physically distanced layout, hand sanitiser stations, enhanced hygiene procedures and cleaning measures, along with regular health checks of team members.
Reservations can be made via the online booking service, while a new digital menu and cashless payment have been introduced to reassure customers.
Matt Holwell, PizzaExpress York manager, said: “Whilst our doors might have been closed for some time, we’re so glad to be welcoming our loyal fans back into our pizzeria.
"As ever, we remain focused on the safety and wellbeing of our teams and customers and so far, we’ve had such a great response to our new procedures. We encourage everyone to use these services, such as our online booking system, new digital menus and cashless payments, wherever possible."