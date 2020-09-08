MISSING Yorkshire Dales walker Harry Harvey has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.
Harry, 80, was reported missing at 1.30pm on Sunday.
He was on an organised walking trip with a group in the upper dales when he disappeared, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force has confirmed this morning (Tuesday) that he was found by a wildlife photographer who had seen the police appeal and noticed Harry waving at her from the direction of Keld.
Local inspector Mark Gee said: "This is fantastic news that Harry has been found safe and well. I want to thank all the search volunteers for their time, as well as gamekeepers, estate owners, farmers and local residents for their help and understanding. Thanks also to the Tan Hill, who looked after the volunteers and Mr Harvey's family."
Comments are closed on this article.