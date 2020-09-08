A FORMER York resident is gearing up to cycle around 300 miles back to his original home city in aid of homeless charities.
Steve Atkinson will be cycling from his home in Bridgwater in Somerset all the way to York next week.
He is starting the journey next Tuesday, and hopes to arrive at York Minster, his finishing line, by Sunday, September 20.
The 65-year-old is hoping to raise around £1,000 for homeless charities, including Kitchen for Everyone, which provides meals to the homeless and vulnerable of York.
Steve is a volunteer for the homeless charitable organisation Arc in Somerset. Some of the funds he raises will also be going towards the work Arc does in supporting homeless people.
Speaking about the bike ride, he said: "I am really excited. I was planning to do it in May but because of coronavirus I had to put it back. "I do a lot of cycling every day. I just need to make sure I am ok with nutrition and climbing hills. I should be ok hopefully."
Steve still has family members who live in York and is a regular visitor to the city.
If you would like to support Steve, visit his Just Giving page to make a donation: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/stephen-atkinson-2