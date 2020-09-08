YORK CITY Football Club has announced that it hopes to start the new season - to begin next month - at the new LNER Community Stadium.
In a statement today (Tuesday) the club said: "We are pleased to share the exciting news that the club is hoping to start the new season in the LNER Community Stadium.
"There are some final details to resolve before we can confirm fully, however, we want to keep supporters up to date as to what the club is planning for.
"We realise that with this news comes lots of questions and we want to reassure fans that we will release further information regarding capacity, tickets, travel, parking, COVID safety, and more, as soon as we can."
But the club has given no confirmation that the test events - which must first take place but social distancing guidelines have meant that they cannot currently be rescheduled - have been completed for fans to attend ground.
The Press has contacted the club and council for confirmation.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment