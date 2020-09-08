On a pouring wet afternoon in York I ventured into the recently re-opened St Sampson’s centre for the over 60s in Church Street.
On entering with my mask on, they made a note of name and contact phone number and, after disinfecting my hands, I was directed via a cordoned-off area to the serving area.
The whole food and paying area had a perspex screen well above head height with cut-outs for staff to pass out food and beverages and for customers to pay for refreshments.
All the staff had masks or face shields. The whole area was immaculate and I felt 100 per cent safe.
I would recommend the St Sampson’s centre to all old and new customers alike. It’s an oasis from any threat from the coronavirus. Any regulars who use the centre have nothing to fear from the virus once they are on the premises.
D M Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York