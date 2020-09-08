TADCASTER Community Swimming Pool, which has remained closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, looks set to reopen soon after receiving a £100,000 boost.

The facility has announced that it has been successful in its bid for £100,000 from the Coronavirus Community Support Fund, distributed by the National Lottery Community Fund.

"This funding will allow us to reopen," the pool announced on Twitter, adding: "Thanks to the Government for making this possible."

Chris Porter, facility manager, commented: "It is an amazing amount of money to be awarded. This money will now be used to get the facility ready for our customers and support us over the next six months.

"The current industry restrictions and particularly the reduced capacity meant that if we reopened we would have made significant losses each month. It has been a very difficult six months of closure and we would like to thank the support from the community, everyone has been fantastic."

He added: "The grant allows us to reopen with confidence and help the community become healthier once again. We look forward to welcoming all of our customers back soon and once we have a reopening date, we will publicise to everyone.”

Back in June, the pool was awarded £10,000 of National Lottery funding. The grant has allowed the facility to pay ongoing utility and insurance costs during the closure.