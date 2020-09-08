HUNDREDS of people have already signed an online petition calling for York streets to be reopened to traffic.
Emma Hawxby who set up the petition said: " I have made a petition for the stupid fiasco of The Groves. This is causing alot more traffic issue than needed.
Please sign and share it, we are at 381, keep up the good work."
The barriers, put up to try and stop traffic driving down Lowther Street in The Groves, have caused controversy.
York transport boss Cllr Andy D'Agorne was out last week to supervise the installation of concrete blocks, and was verbally abused by some drivers, as The Press reported at the time.
Cllr D'Agorne said it had been thought planters would be sufficient to prevent traffic cutting through the area - as part of a City of York Council trial road closure scheme aimed at improving air quality, reducing traffic and strengthening community spirit - until some were struck and damaged.
The road closure points have been introduced at the junction of Lowther Street/Brownlow Street, and on St Johns Crescent, Penleys Grove Street, Neville Terrace and Earle Street, while Brownlow Street and March Street have become one-way streets except for cyclists and Penleys Grove Street is now two-way to allow traffic to exit onto Monkgate from this part of The Groves.
The council is encouraging drivers to cycle or walk for local journeys where possible, in line with its priorities of promoting sustainable travel.
