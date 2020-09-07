York City Knights have re-signed Marcus Stock, taking his time with the club into a third season.

The 24-year-old joined the Knights ahead of the 2019 campaign from Hemel Stags as a relative unknown but he fast became a vital member of the team, featuring in twenty-three Betfred Championship matches.

The culmination of his first season with the Knights saw him named the team’s ‘Shooting Star’ award, underlining the quality and potential Stock has.

Head coach James Ford said: “Marcus has really impressed everyone at York with his attitude towards his and the team’s development. He has excellent footwork, a good understanding of the game and with his coachability I can see him continuing to develop at a rapid rate.

“Marcus has the potential to develop into an outstanding player and we are looking forward to facilitating that process.”

Stock added: “I’m incredibly happy. Playing in front of thousands of people doing something you love is a dream and to be given the chance to continue doing it makes me feel so lucky and privileged.”

Head coach Ford again paid tribute to the work of the Knights’ Squadbuilder fund as well as the generosity of the club’s 2020 Patrons, without whom the club wouldn’t be able to retain talent such as Stock.

“Again I’d like to thank the efforts of our supporters, specifically Squadbuilder and the Knights 2020 Patrons, for their continued commitment and hard work which enables us to plan and build for what will hopefully be another successful season.”

Following Stock’s signing, the Knights now have eight members of the squad signed up for 2021 with the forward joining Chris Clarkson, Will Jubb, Matty Marsh, Danny Kirmond, Danny Washbrook and Morgan Smith.