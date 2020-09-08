A YORK company has hit out at the decision to close off The Groves - saying the move has “severely impacted” its business.

Monarch Laundry, based in Clifton Moor, York, said The Groves is a vital route for the business - and the decision to shut it as part of a council trial has added an extra hour onto workers' shifts every day.

James Bell, of Monarch, said: “The closure of this area will probably put at least an extra hour onto our service. The two main roads which are now shut worked as a straight cut through that were used by commuters, residents, endless logistic companies, emergency services and various others.

“As a delivery service we are all expected by the council to get all deliveries done to certain streets by 10.30am. Deliveries to business could be delayed past 10.30am and you will see deliveries still trying to be completed by 12pm or later. It is now impossible to do 30 calls to businesses in the city centre each day in that time. The decision has severely impacted us.”

James Gilchrist, assistant director of highways and environment, City of York Council, said: “We are continually listening to and working with residents and business in the area. Council staff and representatives have been on the ground daily, monitoring the situation and collating comments from the community which we are acting on.

“The Groves road closure is an experimental order that the council can adjust and adapt in response to the comments of residents.

The council added that The Groves remained accessible to emergency services, adding: “Emergency services, delivery companies and satellite navigation providers were all contacted prior to any road layout changes and we have been in touch with them again since the trial began."

An email address which will help provide data for a consultation report which will be written at the end of the experimental period has been set up. Residents and road users are invited to email thegrovestrial@york.gov.uk.