A WOMAN who died following a crash in a North Yorkshire town has been named.
North Yorkshire Police say that Pauline Thomas, 84, from Crowood Avenue in Stokesley was killed when she was walking on Brompton Road near Kwik Fit in Northallerton at about noon on Friday (September 4).
She was involved in a collision with a blue Scania lorry.
A spokesman for the force said Pauline’s family have provided the following comment: “Pauline’s family are devastated by her sudden and horrific death.
"They would like to thank the emergency services and members of the public who attended the scene and cared for Pauline, as well as those who supported family members, both at the scene and afterwards.”
