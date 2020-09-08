A POPULAR York bar is planning to create an outdoor seating area and bicycle parking stand.
The Crooked Tap, in The Green in Acomb, could also see the front of its venue revamped.
A planning application has been submitted, outlining a scheme to install an aluminium shopfront; create an outdoor seating area to front and put up two cycle stands.
The property is glass-fronted and already has a terrace which overlooks York Road, towards Acomb Green.
The application says: "Externally the proposal includes a new aluminium shopfront, a landscaped seating area, and repainting the front of the building.
"We would anticipate using the terrace to the front for customer seating, which is consistent with the use of the terraces by adjacent tea room and public house.
"As a local community focused bar it is anticipated that customers shall either walk, cycle or catch public transport to premises, with drinking and driving strongly discouraged."
The bar is run by craft brewery Crooked Brewing Ltd and opened last year. It also serves up gins, cider and wine.