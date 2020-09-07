A DEBATE on devolution is being held to ask whether a single unitary authority is right for York and North Yorkshire.
The discussion from 2.30pm until 4pm on Wednesday is being hosted online by the Institute of Directors Yorkshire & North East and is free to members and non members.
It will shed light on the devolution options for North Yorkshire in a debate between key players from local authorities.
Speakers include David Bowe, corporate director, business and environmental services at NYCC who will describe their proposal, with Wallace Sampson, chief executive, Harrogate Council; and Janet Waggott, chief executive, Selby District Council, presenting the alternative approach favoured by the district councils.
There will then be an opportunity for debate and questions during the event, which is being chaired by Nick Bradley, an IoD ambassador.
It is one of a number of IoD free events being held online this week.