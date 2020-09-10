Fancy exploring some of York’s most historic and culturally significant venues, completely free of charge? You can do just that during the Heritage Open Days festival.

For nine days only (11-20 September) you can go on tours and visit previously unexplored historic areas- and there are a lot of beautiful churches on the list.

Some of these places you can visit in person, other venues are posting virtual tours and activities online.

Annie Reilly, Head of Producing, said: “Heritage Open Days is about connecting people so we can share in the amazing stories of the places, spaces, nature, heritage and history around us.



"The last few months have shown us how online events can bring us together even when we have to remain apart.

Here are all of the historic venues in York that are participating in the festival- and that you can visit for free.

Fishergate Postern Tower, Piccadilly

When: 12 September & 19th September, 10am-4pm.

Fishergate Tower

(Photo: Geograph/Richard Croft)

This watch tower is rarely open to the public- but it is for this festival.

The tower dates back to the 1500s and has a lot of history attached to it.

During your visit, you will also get to learn more about the history of the wall and even get to see what an authentic Tudor toilet looked like.



No booking is required for this event, but you can view more about in on the Heritage Open Days website.

Howsham Mill, Cayley Close

When:13 September- 10:30am-5pm

(Photo: Geograph/ Chris Allen)

Howsham Mill

This mill dates back to the Georgian era and is situated near the River Derwent.

If you haven’t already, this is your chance to visit the historic building, look at the mechanics of its water wheel and learn more about the wildlife in the surrounding area.

St Mary’s Church, Roecliffe

When: 11-20 September (10am-4pm)

St Mary's Church

(Photo: Geograph/JThomas)

If you love churches with unique architecture, then you are sure to love this gem of a church.

It is home to some interesting furnishings, such as a Jacobean pulpit, a communion table from the 17th century and even a vestry door from York Minster.

Church of the Holy Redeemer, Boroughbridge Road

When: 13th September, 16th September, 20th September (10am-4pm)

Church of the Holy Redeemer (Instagram/@@holyredeemerchurchyork)

Want to thoroughly explore this stunning grade II listed building?



You can embark on a guided or self-guided tour to find out more about the history of the building.

During your visit, you will also get to explore art collections that date back to the 10th century.

Find out more about this event online.

Visit Britain’s last remaining railway nursery, Upper Poppleton

When: 12th September (10am-4pm)

(Photo: Facebook/ Poppleton Community Railway)

This railway nursery was built in the 1940s and was a place for railway staff to grow vegetables during food shortages in the war.

Today, it is a charity and volunteers work to preserve and restore the site.

When you visit, you can visit the greenhouses, explore their cacti selection and learn more about the location’s role in the ‘Dig for Victory’ campaign.

Holy Trinity Church, Goodramgate

When: 11,12,15,16,17,18,19 September (11pm-3pm)

(Facebook/@HolyTrinityGoodramgate)

You might have passed this secluded church while shopping in York- but have you ever thought to see what’s inside?

A unique feature of the church that you have to visit on your trip is the stained glass window that dates back to 1470.

St Martin’s Church, Whenby

When: 11- 20 September (10am-4pm)

St Martin's Church

(Photo: Geograph/ Ian S)

This attractive church dates back to the 1400s- but some parts of it are thought to be much older.

A notable feature of the church are the medieval oak benches and a Jacobean screen.

Tales from the Tower of St Lawrence Church, Online

When: 11-20th September

The tower at St Lawrence Church

(Photo: Geograph/ Gordon Hatton)

This online event lets you learn more about the tower’s history.

It is the only surviving remnant of a medieval church and aspects of the tower dates back to the Norman era.

Download the stories online when the festival starts.

St Mary’s Church, Easingwold

When: 12, 13,19,20 September (10am-4pm)

St Mary's Church



(Photo: Geograph/ Colin Kinnear)

This is described as a “simple” and “unspoilt” church in York.

It is thought to date back as far as the Norman era, with renovations made during the Tudor era.

If you do visit, see if you can spot the stone coat of arms which date back to 1585.