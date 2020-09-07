TWO thriving companies have relocated to a North Yorkshire business park.

Escrick Park Estate has welcomed music and audio producers Innersound Audio Recording Studio, along with signs and graphic installation firm Retail Install.

The new occupiers bring the total number of jobs created at the estate, between York and Selby, to 130.

Escrick Park has been owned and managed by the Forbes Adam family for 350 years. Seven redundant farmsteads on the park have been refurbished, providing a significant boost to the local economy. These farm building conversions won the coveted Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors Award.

Charles Forbes Adam, owner and developer of Escrick Park, said the new arrivals provided 'a ringing endorsement of the quality of our bespoke offices, which are attracting new occupiers in challenging, post-Brexit, Covid-19 economic times'.

“We are tremendously proud of creating a serious business park, with top-class facilities, within a rural idyll. We believe Escrick Park, which comprises a number of self-contained hi-spec office developments and 14 units for light industry, has an exceptional and inspiring working ambience which is unrivalled in the south York and Selby areas.

“Given the stresses and strains created by Covid-19, and fears about returning to a mainly urban workplace, we believe our quintessentially rural estate is the perfect answer. Wide-open spaces, with nature flourishing in all its variety, create a wonderfully relaxing and safe environment in these testing times."

Brothers Joe and Graves run Innersound, and have moved from Acaster Malbis. They are music and audio producers who specialise in rock music, having produced albums for Yorkshire bands and artists on record labels such as Sony, Frontiers and Century Media.

"As well as music, we are capable of producing all kinds of audio productions including sound for games, TV, film, radio adverts and everything in between," said Joe. "We have converted the Old Granary barn on the estate into our purpose-designed studio, which we have always dreamed about. The Escrick Estate team were generous enough to allow us to make the changes necessary to set up our dream studio and have been very helpful."

Retail Install has taken nearly 1,000 sq ft of space at the Holmes in Skipwith, meaning the estate is almost full. There is still available office space to rent at 2 Bramleys Barn and 6 Bramleys Barn of 2,000 sq ft and 2,400 sq ft respectively. Other occupiers include Joy’s Bella Bridesmaids; 100% Proof Marketing; CGA Accountants; JMark Construction; and JMDA Interior Designers.