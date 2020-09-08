THREE modern homes could be built beside a large pond in Haxby - but neighbours say the land has flooding problems.

Land at 113 York Road is set to be redeveloped to create a bungalow and two five-bedroom family homes, overlooking the pond, which was created by the former Driffield's brick works.

There is currently a derelict two-storey house and outbuildings on the site, which are vacant.

Under the plans, the homes would have "expansive views on the lake" with balconies.

But neighbours have said there are drainage problems on the land. One wrote to the council about the application, saying: "The current driveway floods (it is waterlogged for much of winter) and will not accept further surface water.

"All these properties have to pump surface water away due to run off from the drive of 113 York Road and from Milford Mews."

Another wrote: "Drainage of the site will be a problem - the land condition plus the proposed soakaway to proposed properties 2 and 3 will require a way of disposing the surface water either into the adjacent lake or other alternative."

The application details plans to deal with surface water - which could include a holding tank designed by a specialist - and the scheme will be agreed with a drainage specialist and Yorkshire Water.

"Today the ponds have been left to naturally flood creating two large ponds with desirable aspects," the planning application says.

"The proposed layout has a positive impact on the site creating a more visually pleasing approach to dwellings 2 and 3 as well as to neighbouring properties. As the profile will remain largely unchanged there will be no effect on neighbouring properties due to height.

"Every effort has been made to create a development which will enhance the area and lessen the impact of new development."

Under the plans, the access road off York Road would be widened and resurfaced.

Each property will have an open garage with space for two cars.

To view the application visit planningaccess.york.gov.uk/online-applications reference 20/01409/FUL.