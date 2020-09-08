PATIENTS who want to see their GP have been urged not to be put off by locked doors at their local surgery.

Many surgeries still have locked front doors to discourage patients from popping in without an appointment: a measure designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

But all York’s family doctor practices are working, health bosses stressed today. They’re operating a ‘total triage’ system, in which patients who telephone to make an appointment will be put through to a GP, a nurse or other qualified medical practitioner. They will then assess the patient’s condition, and decide whether they can be dealt with on the telephone - or need to come in to see a GP or nurse face-to-face.

Calls are not screened by unqualified receptionists, but are dealt with by clinically qualified staff, stressed a spokesperson for the Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG). “And if you need to be seen, you will be,” the spokesperson added.

York GP Dr David Fair of the Jorvik Medical Practice, admitted that some patients were put off by locked doors.

But in fact, GPs and other health staff were working harder than ever, he stressed.

Many patients can be dealt with on the ‘phone without needing to visit, Dr Fair said. Doctors can even issue prescriptions after a telephone consultation. In some cases, doctors can have a video call with patients, and examine them by video. And if necessary, an appointment can be made for a face-to-face meeting.

Repeat prescriptions can also be dealt with, Dr Fair said: either post or email them to your surgery. The prescription will then be emailed to your nominated pharmacy.

There are good reasons for limiting the number of people who come into a surgery, Dr Fair said: germs can spread in a crowded waiting room. But because there are fewer face-to-face consultations, doctors and nurses have more time for telephone and video consultations. Some patients actually prefer this, Dr Fair said. “It means you don’t waste time travelling to your GP.”

