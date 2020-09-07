Pizza Express has said it will push forward with plans to close 73 restaurants and cut around 1,100 jobs after restructuring plans were approved by creditors.
It has become the latest dining chain to shut sites after revenues dived following the enforced closure of its restaurants in March.
The group currently has 355 sites open, with more than 30 other sites set to reopen in the coming weeks.
The following sites have been earmarked for permanent closure:
Aberdeen – Belmont St
Aylesbury
Barnstaple – Three Tuns
Biggleswade
Billericay
Birmingham – Corporation St
Birmingham – Mailbox
Bournemouth – Post Office Rd
Bramhall
Bristol – Berkeley Sq
Bristol – Regent St
Bromsgrove
Bruton Place
Charlotte St
Chippenham
Dalton Park
Darlington
Dudley – Merry Hill
Earls Court – Earls Ct Rd
Edinburgh – Holyrood
Formby
Fulham Palace Road
Glasgow – Princes Square
Glossop
Gosforth
Grantham
Halifax
Hampstead
Hatch End
Hereford
Heswall
Ipswich – Lloyds Ave
Leeds – Crown St
Leeds – Horsforth
Ludlow
Lymington
Melton Mowbray
Midhurst
Milton Keynes – Hub
Moseley
New Brighton
Newcastle
Newport – Isle of Wight
Newport – South Wales
Northallerton
Nottingham – Goosegate
O2 Finchley
Orpington
Oxford – Oxford Castle
Poole
Port Solent
Ramsgate
Reading – St Mary’s Butts
Scarborough
Sheffield – Devonshire St
Sheffield The Moor
Shirley
Southport – Old Bank
Stafford
Staines
Stoke
Stourbridge
Sudbury
Torquay
Uxbridge
Wakefield
Walsall
Wapping
Wardour St
Weston-super-Mare
Whiteley Village
Whitstable
Wrexham