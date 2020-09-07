PAMPERED pooches of all shapes and sizes took part in a dog show with a difference - they were all dressed up for the occasion.

Dozens of dogs gathered for the Alice in Wonderland and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory themed Furbabies Dog Pageant at Jodhpurs Riding School in Tockwith, near York, on Saturday.

Entries included Bailey the Pomeranian dog dressed as Willy Wonka, Keegan the West Highland White Terrier dressed as The Mad Hatter and Willow the Chihuahua dog dressed as The Queen of Hearts.

One of the organisers June Hodgkins posted of Facebook: “On behalf of all the Furbabies team we would like to say a very big thank you for supporting our show.

“Seeing familiar faces, regular faces and new faces was so lovely to see. Congratulations to all the winners in the pageant .

“We must say we were bowled over with all the amazing costumes.

“You all made such an amazing effort. We felt so very proud of you all.”

She added: “It was your doggies’ day. You must all feel very proud.

“Thank you all again for coming and we hope to see you all again very soon. And now on with the next show to organise.”

One dog owner posted: “It was a fabulous day, we had an amazing time and can’t wait for the next one, thank you for all the hard work organising it.”

Pageant prizes included trophies, rosettes, sashes, luxury goody bags and tiara crowns.

There were 24 classes ranked first to sixth place.

Covid-19 safety guidelines were in place and social distancing cones were used in the ring.

Dog owners also filled out track and trace forms.

The fun event was originally scheduled to take place in April as an Easter pageant but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.