ROAD users are being warned of possible disruption to their journeys during essential maintenance works on a Ryedale road.

North Yorkshire County Council highways team has begun the preparation work ahead of resurfacing starting on Tinley Garth in Kirkbymoorside on Thursday.

Essential resurfacing and associated works will start at the junction with West End and end at the junction with the Market Place.

The road will be closed in sections while resurfacing is being carried out, although pedestrian access is to be maintained.

The works will take place Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 5.30pm. The programme is due to be completed by October 29, but the road will only be closed when necessary.

Operatives working on site will be observing all Government guidelines on safe social distancing.

When the top section of Tinley Garth (junction to the main street) is closed the doctor’s surgery car park entrance is to be made two-way. When the lower section is closed, vehicles wishing to access the doctor’s surgery car park will be allowed to turn right from the public car park. It will be staffed during these times.

Advance noticeboards will be in place to advise when the road is going to be closed. Parking in the area will be restricted.

Councillor Val Arnold, member for Kirkbymoorside, said: “Tinley Garth is a well-used link road to the market place so unfortunately these works will cause disruption for residents, commuters and visitors.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst these works are carried out.”

County councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, added: “Please be assured that a full road closure will only be in place when we have to ensure the safety of the travelling public and our workforce.

“We are asking road users for their cooperation during these essential works. Please make arrangements to store your vehicle at an alternative location when necessary and take extra care whilst near the works area.”

If you require any special access during the works period, contact the county council on 01609 780780.

For live details of the closure visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/roadworks-map