MORE buses are being put on in York as schools go back this week.

First York is introducing duplicate bus journeys on key routes serving local schools to ensure there is capacity to enable pupils to travel safely with the start of the Autumn term.

From today (Monday, September 7) a total of 28 additional trips will operate every weekday during peak morning and afternoon periods at the beginning and end of the school day across eight services.

The additional journeys have been planned following analysis of passenger numbers during a corresponding period at the start of the 2019 academic term, now that social distancing means capacity on the bus is currently limited to approximately 50 per cent of seats.

Marc Bichtemann, Managing Director of First York, said: “Our team is well used to planning for the beginning of the school year, but has really put in a lot of additional work on timetabling and a meticulous review of operations due to the restrictions currently in place to enable everyone to travel safely.

“This has been completed in partnership with the transport and education teams in the local authority, as well as schools to anticipate demand and we look forward to welcoming pupils back on to our buses.”

First York has already introduced digital technology to help customers plan journeys, which includes a live map tracking feature on its app to check available seats on buses approaching a stop and Space Checker, a tool on its website to view how busy a service is likely to be during every hour of the day up to a week ahead.

Helpful tips for parents and pupils on making bus travel easy are also available in an information leaflet which can be downloaded from the website using this link https://tinyurl.com/y4uhx3qx

The company is also using an anti-viricidal long-lasting sanitiser across its fleet and conducting enhanced cleaning of all touchpoints and surfaces on the bus on a daily basis and during selected stopovers between service changes.

Mr Bichtemann added: “We also advise all students it is the law to wear a face covering on the bus, unless under 11 or exempt and encourage everyone to following the public health guidance to wash hands or use a sanitiser before and after travel.”

Schools, parents and pupils can get in touch with First York for queries or feedback on services by email to YorkCommercialTeam@Firstgroup.com

Details of the extra timetable can be found by visiting a dedicated page on the company’s website https://www.firstgroup.com/york/routes-and-maps/school-services