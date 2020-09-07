YORK artists are being invited to take part in a global exhibition online.

The city is one of ten UNESCO Creative Cities of Media Arts working together to create an exhibition of five artworks, made by ten artists working in pairs, across the world.

Based on the theme of human responsibility, artists in the 10 cities will present their work online from November 24 to 29.

As well as York, the cities include Austin in the United States, Braga in Portugal, Calí, Colombia, Changsha, China, Guadalajara, México, Karlsruhe, Germany, Kosice, Slovakia, and Sapporo, Japan.

The works will also feature in York Mediale 2020 and Kosice’s Art & Tech Days festival.

The selected artist will receive a £1,000 award, with the runner-up receiving £300. A further £1200 in total will support the costs of production and presentation of all five works in York.

Applicants are invited from any creative field, including core media arts technologies, but they need to be able to collaborate online and create work that can be shared on digital media. They must also have a demonstrable connection to York, such as living or working in the city, or membership of the Guild of Media Arts.

A panel representing Mediale, the Guild and York Creatives will select the artist to represent York. Chris Bailey, clerk to York’s Guild of Media Arts, said: “It’s great to be able to put York in the spotlight as one of the pioneer cities in media arts.

"We are delighted to be part of this global opportunity for artists from diverse cultures to work together to make innovative art about these huge questions that face us all.”

For details email Chris Bailey at clerk@guildofmediaarts.com