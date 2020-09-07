A FORMER school attached to an old schoolmasters house near York, which has been transformed into a stunning seven bedroom property, has gone on the market for £1,250,000.
The detached house in Sheriff Hutton is currently separated into two homes and has two separate deeds but can be easily rejoined to one property, estate agent Yopa said.
As well as seven double bedrooms, the characterful house features five reception rooms, four bathrooms, two cloakrooms, historical features throughout, outbuildings and a driveway for multiple cars.
Yopa added that planning permission has been granted for additional access should the next owners wish to separate the properties.
