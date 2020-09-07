BEVERLEY Minster will be revealing its secrets through Heritage Open Days with tours and creative activities.

Few people know about the secret gardens, the green men carved into the Minster stones or the graffiti left by the pilgrims and sanctuary men, but these secrets are now being revealed thanks to a National Lottery Heritage Fund grant towards the £700,000 costs of restoring the Minster’s Lesser South Transept roof and telling the story of its medieval role in Sanctuary.

From this Friday to Sunday, visitors can discover the stunning Secret Garden, once part of the extensive Vicar’s garden and reflect in the beautiful Quiet Garden, part of the Quiet Garden Movement. Tours will reveal these two gardens.

Tours of the newly reopened Minster will focus on the many Green Men which gaze down on tourists and worshippers. The medieval carvings are full of hidden nature, including leaves, acorns and animals. Visitors can discover their secret meanings. Find out how the Green Man, once considered a pagan symbol, became part of Christian imagery.

On Saturday, celebrate the medieval graffiti done by pilgrims and Sanctuary men with modern day urban yarn bombing. Join the community yarn bombing picnic in the church yard and plan your yarn graffiti for the Minster’s October yarn bombing, which will take place between October 24 and 31. Bring a picnic, see original graffiti, and start your knitting or crochet.

“Heritage Open Days are an amazing opportunity to share our heritage” said Ali Bodley, learning and community engagement Officer. “We are embracing the theme of Hidden Nature to explore our gardens, medieval Minster carvings, graffiti and the church yard. The Yarn Bombing is a first for Beverley Minster and we would love as many people as possible to get involved. Whether you are an expert knitter or just starting out with crochet and pompoms, join our yarn bombing campaign.”

David Renwick, director, England, north at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “This is a fantastic chance for visitors to Beverley Minster to delve into some of the lesser-known stories of this wonderful heritage treasure. It’s sure to reveal some fascinating insights to visitors and also let their creative juices flow through some yarn bombing!”

For further details and to book, go to:

https://beverleyminster.org.uk/heritage-open-days-2020/