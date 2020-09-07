ORGANISERS of a North Yorkshire beer festival say they have had to take the "heart-breaking decision" to postpone this year’s event.

Beertown which was set to take place at the Milton Rooms in Malton in November will now not happen until 2021.

Organisers say: "We have not arrived at this decision lightly. We've been looking at all the options for how the event would work with social distancing in place - and how we could respond to any future changes in government guidance.

"We’ve tried to work on different models of layout and event structure but whichever way we look at it we can't find a way for Beertown work this year. If it was the summer, we could look to utilise the car parks of the Milton Rooms with outdoor seating - sadly this just won't be possible in November.

"Not only would we struggle to make it financially viable with capacity limits but it fundamentally Beertown would not be the experience we have worked so hard to build over the last few years.

"We understand that this will come as a huge disappointment - and we're sorry to everyone who was looking forward to the event in November, especially those who supported us when we had to move the event from May.

"However, we will be back. Bigger and better than ever."

The event will now take place from April 30 – May 3 over the Bank Holiday weekend.

ALL current tickets will roll over until May 2021. Anyone who can’t make it will be issued with a full refund, for which please e-mail Chris at beertownmalton@gmail.com