POLICE received reports of alleged anti-social behaviour involving a large crowd of youngsters near York.
Officers attended the incident on Saturday evening in New Earswick and found a group of more than 40 youths, including a youngster who was drunk and had to be taken home, York North Police said on social media.
They said they had received "several reports of antisocial behaviour involving this group."
York North Police explained: "Our neighbourhood policing officers have been engaging with a large group of youths in New Earswick this evening. As many as 40+ were encountered with one heavily under the influence of alcohol who had to be taken home.
"We would ask kindly for parents to reach out to their children who are out and about as we have had several reports of antisocial behaviour involving this group.
"Whilst we are happy to see people enjoying themselves, the safety and well-being of young people and the local residents is always our priority, especially where alcohol is involved."
