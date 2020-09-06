THE number of coronavirus cases in the UK has risen by nearly 3,000 since yesterday, according to the latest Government statistics.
The same set of statistics says that the number of positive tests in the City of York Council area since the pandemic began is currently 991, which gives a rate of 470.1 per 100,000 of the population.
The latest figures available giving more exact geographical locations state three people tested positive in the Woodthorpe and Acomb Wood area of York between August 27 and September 2.
North Yorkshire is currently at 2,825 positive tests since the pandemic began, or 457.1 per 100,000 of the population.
Of the 2,988 new cases announced today, 2,576 are in England.
No details are given about which parts of the country they are in.
There have now been 347,152 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK.
None of the figures include people who have contracted the virus but have not been tested.
