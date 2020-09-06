NORTH Yorkshire MP Kevin Hollinrake is this afternoon at the centre of a Twitter storm over child hunger.

Marcus Rashford has criticised a tweet the Malton MP made in a conversation about the Government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. The footballer successfully campaigned for free school meal vouchers to be provided to pupils over the summer period and has now teamed up with several supermarket chains and food providers to form the Child Food Poverty Task Force.

Thousands of people from different parts of the country have also taken to Twitter to express their views on Mr Hollinrake's tweet.

Mr Hollinrake tweeted "Where they can, it's a parent's job to feed their children."

Mr Rashford tweeted back: "I would urge you to talk to families before tweeting. To this day I haven’t met one parent who hasn’t wanted or felt the responsibility to feed their children..."

The Manchester United footballer added: "Put to the side that this comment came from an MP. It's comments like this that prevent people from speaking their truth and asking for help. We need to start uplifting each other."

Mr Hollinrake had started the thread by praising the Eat Out to Help Out scheme that ended on August 31.

Bryan Barrett of Malton responded last night: "Undoubtedly a success Kevin and I’m sure warmly welcomed by the hospitality industry. Credit where it’s due. Whilst we’re discussing food, why does it take footballer @MarcusRashford to make a stand for the hungry children in our society? Is that not the Governments job?"

The Conservative MP responded shortly afterwards with the "Where they can, it's a parents' job to feed their children" tweet copying in the footballer.

Mr Rashford gave his response this morning.

Before he had done so, Mr Barrett had tweeted to Mr Hollinrake, also copying in the footballer: "Wow!! Id give serious consideration to deleting this tweet Kevin. We are both aware of statistics for Ryedale's foodbanks and the part that UC and low wages play in this! @MarcusRashford perhaps take my MPs advice and tell the Parents to pull their fingers out!"

Mr Hollinrake's tweet has been retweeted nearly 100 times. It has also attracted more than 500 likes.

He has yet to comment publicly on the matter.