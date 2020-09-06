YORK has said farewell to a much-loved teacher, singer and pillar of her parish.

Jean Gargan taught generations of the city's children and had close links to several York schools.

Outside the classroom she ran and sang in choirs, taught the piano and was organist at Our Lady's RC Church, Acomb for many years.

On the day of her Requiem Mass, the parish's Facebook page said: "Many in the parish are mourning the passing of a remarkable woman, but also thanking God for her life, love and Christian witness".

Parish priest Fr Tony Lester, who officiated at the Mass, said: "She was a gifted educator. She loved children and loved education. She was a lovely woman."

Fr Pat Smith, who led the parish for 14 years, returned to Our Lady's to read the Gospel at the Mass.

Her close friend and fellow organist Nan Saeki played her favourite hymns, though the congregation could not sing them because of the pandemic.

Born in Acomb, Mrs Gargan attended English Martyrs School, to which she later returned as a teacher, and The Bar Convent School, which later formed part of All Saints Secondary School.

She also had close ties to Our Lady's School and when the two primary schools combined, with their successor, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs School.

Its headteacher Emma Barrs led a contingent of four from the school at the Requiem Mass which was attended by the maximum number of people permitted under coronavirus regulations.

Outside school she brought up a family and by the time she died, aged 85, she was a great-grandmother.

She and her late husband Tony were the first to celebrate a nuptial mass at Our Lady's when it was built in the 1950s.

Even in her last years, when she was virtually housebound, she continued to be keenly interested in all aspects of the parish.