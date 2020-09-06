RESIDENTS, businesses and organisations will have several chances to give their views in the next two weeks on the dispute about local Government reorganisation in York and North Yorkshire.

Different councils have different views on how to reduce the number of local authorities and remove the two-tier system currently in force.

The district and borough councils are proposing two unitary authorities in place of all the existing councils in York and North Yorkshire.

One would cover Ryedale, Scarborough, Selby and York. The other would cover Craven, Hambleton, Harrogate and Richmondshire.

They are holding three consultations this week, with another three next week.

The county council wants a single authority to replace the district, borough and county councils. It would cover all North Yorkshire.

It is holding a briefing session for businesses on Thursday.

City of York Council wants York to remain a unitary authority separate from North Yorkshire.

All the meetings and events will be held online.

The combined district and borough council consultations will be:

for residents, Tuesday from 4pm to 5pm,

for businesses, Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm and September 16, 4pm to 5pm.

for community groups, Wednesday 3pm to 4pm, September 15 from 5pm to 6pm and September 16 from 2pm to 3pm.

Anyone wanting to join in should register at www.get-change-right.com/consultations

The county council's online seminar, which is particularly aimed at small and medium-sized businesses, will be on Thursday from 1pm to 2pm.

Anyone wanting to join in should register at visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/SMEwebinar.

The next residents’ engagement session is due to take place on Tuesday September 8, from 4pm to 5pm.

Further events for businesses are scheduled on Wednesday September 9, from 5pm to 6pm, and on Wednesday September 16, from 4pm to 5pm.

Three events for community groups are also available, on Wednesday September 9, from 3pm to 4pm, on Tuesday September 15, from 5pm to 6pm, and on Wednesday September 16, from 2pm to 3pm.