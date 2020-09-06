York's first ever Walking Festival had a mixed start with the weather determined to play its part.

Organisers are hoping that the city's residents will use the nine-day event to enjoy and find out more about its green spaces.

It started yesterday in conjunction with the Indie Treasure Hunt and runs until next Sunday.

No guided or group walks have been scheduled by the organisers because of the pandemic.

But anyone of any age can take part at any time by stepping out with one of the online leaflets in hand.

And the weather is forecast to improve after today.

The leaflets outline walks of up to 4.5 miles within the city boundaries concentrating on its nature reserves and green spaces, such as the banks of the River Foss, Heworth Holme and Askham Bog.

Each leaflet gives individual routes with details of manmade and natural sights along each route and how to reach start and finish points.

They also have identification for plants, animals and birds that live in or along the routes, details about the eco-system in which they flourish and in some cases history about how plants came to Britain. They have activities for children and adults.

The leaflets are: Askham Bar to Askham Bog and Copmanthorpe; Heworth Holme and Tang Hall Beck; Millenium Bridge to Bishopthorpe; Millennium Bridge to Designer Outlet and the River Foss Walk.

Organisers hope the festival will become an annual event.

The leaflets are available on https://www.itravelyork.info/homepage/145/york-walking-festival.