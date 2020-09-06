PEOPLE will have the opportunity to make or amend their wills this October, thanks to the return of St Leonard’s Hospice’s ‘Make a Will Month’.
The annual initiative involves local solicitors providing their will writing services free of charge, in exchange for a donation towards patient care at the hospice.
Emma Johnson, chief executive at St Leonard’s Hospice, said: “Not only are we helping local people get their affairs in order with a professionally written will, but we are also raising vital funds.
“We are very grateful to the solicitors involved for giving their time for free.”
The month is also designed to raise awareness of leaving legacy gifts in wills and how fundamental they are in funding patient care at the hospice.
The hospice has teamed up with seven local solicitors for this year’s Make a Will Month, with each donating a set number of appointments throughout the month of October.