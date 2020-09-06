The University of York is getting better at doing what students want and need, according to the annual Guardian university rankings.
It has moved up from 20th place last year to 16th this year.
Strong science courses are among the reasons for its improvement.
The University of York St John has moved into the top 100, rising from 107 last year to 91 this year.
Overall, the University of Oxford tops the table, with the University of St Andrews in second place and the University of Cambridge in third.
The Guardian newspaper produces its rankings every year as next year's A-level students consider their degree choices.
It ranks universities from the student viewpoint with criteria including current students' opinions of the institution, the quality of teaching, the ratios of teaching staff per student and expenditure per student. It also looks at the number of graduates getting graduate jobs and how students' standards improve compared to their A-levels.
In courses, the University of York ranks particularly highly in History of Art, where it is placed fourth nationally and the traditional sciences, where it is placed sixth for biosciences and chemistry, and ninth for physics.
It also places sixth nationally for nursing and midwifery and ninth for archaeology and psychology.