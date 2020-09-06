A SCHOOL in York has been running a cafe on the premises to allow families to meet up before school restarts, with social distancing measures in place.

Westfield Community Primary School in Acomb decided to set up the ‘summer cafe’ to allow pupils, their families and staff members to meet up before the school officially reopens for the new academic year next week.

Head teacher at the school, Lamara Taylor, said: “The project was aimed at supporting our families and serving the community in a meaningful way.

“It has been a great way for the pupils and parents to return to the school in a more informal way before we reopen next Wednesday.

“We have also had kind donations from local organisations.

Around 200 people have attended the cafe in the past three days, stocking up with food for the cupboards and making up lunch grab bags.

The school have had food donations from various locations including Greggs, YourCafe, Wates Construction, Tesco and Marks and Spencers.

There has also been an opportunity for families to pick up school uniform and book bags.

Although this has been a chance for the families to meet up again, the school have had strict Covid-19 guidelines in place including a a one-way system in place, track and trace in operation and limiting numbers into the cafe, as well as sanitising hands before entry and surfaces being cleaned after use by each family.

These guidelines will remain in place at the school once it reopens and until the Government advise otherwise.

The head teacher went on to say: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming back our families next week.

“The cafe has coincided with the launch and opening of our new Community Hub, which is a room we have had recently renovated.”

The new space will provide services for the community.