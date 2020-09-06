Arsonists have been blamed for two car fires in North Yorkshire villages in the early hours today.
At 1.30am, a car was destroyed by fire on the B1224 just outside Long Marston.
Acomb firefighters put the blaze out. They believe the car had been abandoned and had been deliberately set on fire.
Three hours later, a member of the public reported a 4x4 on fire in a cornfield near Dalton north of Easingwold.
Easingwold firefighters dealt with the fire, which they assessed as being deliberately started.