A FORMER York MP has started a sponsored 110-mile trek to do his bit in helping the city and its people recover from the coronavirus’ economic impact.

Sir Hugh Bayley will walk for 10 days along North Yorkshire’s Cleveland Way for the Lord Mayor’s annual charity which this year is a special Covid-19 appeal.

He is walking from Helmsley, via Osmotherley and Staithes, to Filey.

“This is a really important thing to do,” he said. “I would like to do my bit.”

He spoke in particular of the effect of the pandemic on young people starting out in work and the arts.

Apprenticeships have been lost, as well as entry level jobs, he said.

The art community is struggling through lost audiences and lost events..

The money raised will be distributed through the Two Ridings Community Foundation to help young people and those in the arts in the area who have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

His wife Fenella Jeffers will act as his support party for the first part of the walk and he will be joined by friends along the coast section.

The Lord Mayor, Cllr Janet Looker,, said: “We acknowledge there may be difficulties attracting charitable funds this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“However we recognise the importance and value of supporting York’s young people and investing in community arts, and will use this civic year to help build back a better York.”

Cllr Looker, and Sheriff of York, Jo Trythall, waved Sir Hugh off from the Mansion House steps before he set off on his 10-day journey yesterday.

Sir Hugh represented York in Parliament from 1992 to 2015.

To donate, visit: https://bit.ly/2Z6v9aB.