THE recently upgraded Tourist Information Centre (TIC) at Easingwold has a new information board provided by and about the World of James Herriot.
Hambleton District Council has recently helped the all-volunteer Centre to re-open with new doors, a grey paint job, new information boards and racking for local attractions brochures.
Easingwold has a market every Friday, an artisan market on the last Saturday every month, a café culture in the town centre, many independent shops and is a popular base for walking tours of Herriot Country. A new website has also been launched which can be found at: www.visiteasingwold.org.uk
Managing director Ian Ashton said: “Easingwold is one of the Hambleton District market towns that we know is working hard to develop its visitor offer.
“As many of those visitors staying in and around the town will be James Herriot fans, we are keen to help and this new information board will provide mutual benefits for both.”
Kate Buckby, volunteer manager of the TIC said: “The World of James Herriot large display is now screwed to one of our boards. I have to say I think it looks splendid and we will certainly do all we can to point visitors in its direction.”