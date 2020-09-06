A POPULAR artist is leaving York and selling his garden studio on the banks of the River Foss.
Richard Barnes, 59, has displayed his works at many places and events in and around York, including at the According to McGee gallery on Tower Street.
It plans to give him a farewell exhibition in October.
In 2017, Mr Barnes spoke to The Press about the city in which he lives and why he loves to paint it.
"York is probably the most beautiful medieval city in England," he said.
"These views are normally on a tourist postcard, but people don’t realise how completely magical they are.”
He also paints landscapes outside the city, such as the North York Moors.
His home on Huntington Road was among those flooded out in the 2015 floods.
But most of his works in progress escaped damage and, after restoring his home and studio, he continued to enjoy life on the banks of the River Foss.
Mr Barnes has been painting for more than 30 years.
Born in Kent, he has lived in York for more than 30 years.
But now the former Head of Art at Bootham School, is heading for pastures new.