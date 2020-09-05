York will have a food festival this month, but it won't last for two weeks and it won't fill the city centre.
The York Food and Drink Festival is organising a Food Festival Weekend for the last weekend in the month.
It will be considerably smaller than previous September festivals and be strictly for Yorkshire and York businesses.
On its website the organisers say they are currently working on an events programme and urges traders wanting to take part to contact them.
The announcement says: "At the request of City of York Council, The York Food Festival will be holding a smaller and COVID-safe event at the end of September."
The provisional programme includes a small Yorkshire produce market, a demonstration area with tastings, a food factory of simple cooking workshops for the family, a cafe bar which will be part of the annual Macmilan Coffee Morning, and a city taste trail.
Only Yorkshire traders selling produce and York cookware specialists will be able to take part.
The festival will run from September 25 to September 27.