More local areas in York and North Yorkshire have coronavirus infections.
Nine more cases have been revealed in the latest test results released by the Government.
Three people in Malton and Norton have tested positive for virus.
Another three people have tested positive in the villages between York, Tadcaster and Selby.
And a third set of three people have tested positive in Woodthorpe and Acomb Park.
The latest cases were revealed in tests taken in the seven days ending on September 1.
Before today, coronavirus positive tests had also been reported in an arc of villages from Harrogate to Boston Spa. As of September 1, there were 14 cases in that area.
Today's national statistics say there have been another 1,813 positive tests in the UK.
On September 2, the latest figure available, 79 people were admitted to hospital in England with coronavirus.
The seven-day running average for English hospital admissions is now 56.