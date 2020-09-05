Products made by Greggs and Holland & Barrett are among the latest items to be recalled by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
We've put together a round-up of the latest items to be urgently recalled from the shelves.
If you have bought any of the items below, do not consume them, and take them back to the place of purchase.
Greggs recalls frozen Steak Bakes (2 pack) - Sold in Iceland stores
Greggs have recalled their Greggs frozen 2 pack steak bakes because they may contain small pieces of plastic.
The FSA said: "The presence of plastic makes this product unsafe to eat.
"This product is exclusively sold in Iceland Stores and does not affect the products sold in Greggs."
- Product name: Greggs Steak Bakes (2 pack)
- Pack size: 280g
- Best before: 20 December 2020, 22 December 2020, 23 December 2020
Holland & Barrett recalls several of its products
Holland & Barrett has taken the precautionary step of recalling several of its products containing Brazil nuts because they may contain salmonella.
The products include the following:
Broken Brazil Nuts
- Pack size: 100g, 300g, 400g
- Batch code: 145450, 145765, 145571, 145816, 146021, 146807, 146125, 146569,147201, 145506
- Best before: March 2021, May 2021
Healthy Heart
- Pack size: 200g
- Batch code: 146936
- Best before: March 2021
Mixed Nuts and Raisins
- Pack size: 200g
- Batch code: 145118, 146049
- Best before: October 2020, February 2021
Mixed Nuts and Raisins
- Pack size: 1kg
- Batch code: 145968, 146070, 146871, 147011
- Best before: December 2020, March 2021
In addition, Holland & Barrett have also recalled their Super Hair Food Supplement 60 Coated Tablets 1 A Day Formula because it contains soya which is not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya.
Product details:
Holland & Barrett Super Hair Food Supplement 60 Coated Tablets 1 A Day Formula
- Pack size: 60 Tablets
- Batch code: 751519-01, 751519-03, 751944-01, 751949-03
- Best before: February and March 2023
- Allergens: Soya
Freshasia Foods recalls Lamb and Carrot Dumplings
Freshasia Foods is recalling Lamb and Carrot Dumplings because they contain crustaceans, which are not mentioned on the label.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to crustaceans.
Product details:
- Name: Freshasia Lamb and Carrot Dumplings
- Pack size: 400g
- Batch code: 200402
- Best before: 6 April 2021
For information can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.
