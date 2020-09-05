A NEW coffee shop is opening in York - for hospital patients, staff and visitors.

The Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) will run the cafe at the Foss Park Hospital, Haxby Road, York which will provide hot and cold meals as well as snacks and drinks.

It will initially have reduced opening hours from 9am to 2pm with a limited menu because of coronavirus constraints.

It hopes to expand to cover early evenings.

The psychiatric hospital opened in April and is run by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust. (TEWV).

Martin Dale, TEWV strategic project manager said “Royal Voluntary Service is a familiar brand, recognised by everyone.

"We are really pleased to welcome them on board and we know they will do a fantastic job in creating a warm and welcoming environment for visitors to the hospital.”

Mark Stobart, RVS retail area manager in the North East, said: "We will provide a haven within the site and be there with a friendly face to provide refreshments and nutritious snacks for patients, hospital staff and visitors.

" We look forward to meeting our new customers.”

The RVS is looking for volunteers to staff the cafe.

As well as providing a food and drink service, the cafe will work with hospital staff to provide recovery focussed access to work experience, volunteering and training opportunities for people, including those with lived experiences of mental health illnesses.

Mr Dale said: “Providing opportunities within the café will help aid people’s recovery by providing them with valuable experience, as well as key social connections and positive work-based relationships.