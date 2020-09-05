MOTORISTS will have to pay to park in Selby from Monday after more than five months of no parking charges.
The district council is reintroducing fees in its car parks. It initially lifted all charges at the start of the pandemic and continued the parking fee holiday as restrictions gradually relaxed.
Council leader Cllr Mark Crane said: “Although many other local authorities had already reintroduced parking charges across the county, we decided to continue to offer free parking.
"This allowed us to continue supporting local businesses especially ones who had recently reopened after lockdown.
"With more people returning to workplaces and visiting our local towns and villages traffic levels will continue to increase.
"Reintroducing parking charges will allow us to ensure both short stay and long stay car parks have spaces available to as many people as possible.
“As a district we are beginning to enter the recovery stage and reintroducing parking charges will allow us to start to recover lost income which we have experienced due to coronavirus.”