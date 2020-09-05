YORK will have more trains from tomorrow as London North Eastern Railways (LNER) increases its services.
The new timetable will add 1,600 seats per weekday to the existing timetable and bring the service up to 85 per cent of pre-lockdown levels.
The new timetable will have 10 more Anglo-Scottish trains and restore services to Harrogate and Lincoln.
LNER managing Director, David Horne, said: “It’s a significant step forward as we welcome more passengers back to our services
“These additional services will also provide a welcome boost to communities along our route, such as Peterborough, York and Newcastle, which are just some of the destinations set to benefit.
“We are seeing more people travelling on our trains and these extra services will ensure that we can maintain social distancing in the coming weeks.
"We continue to work hard to ensure that travel on our trains is safe, with enhanced cleaning on trains and at our stations, complemented by our reservation-only approach to ensure everyone has a socially-distanced seat.”
Until Monday the railway is running at 75 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels.