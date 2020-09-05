ORGANISATIONS which support the most vulnerable and those facing hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in North Yorkshire will receive extra funding.
North Yorkshire County Council has allocated money towards hardship payments, food banks and financial advice as the county recovers from Covid-19.
Councillor David Chance, executive member for stronger communities, said: Across the county, these services have already been providing invaluable support to thousands of people and families. This will enable them to go even further.”
The council has been allocated £530,000 to aid food providers and supply hardship payments, benefits advice and support.
Twenty-four organisations have been granted extra money to help people access food and hot meals, totalling £175,000.
A total of £80,000 has been granted to Citizens Advice Bureau North Yorkshire, for increased support and financial advice.
Funding has also been made available for people on low incomes through the provision of additional hardship payments.
